JCJC will hold three summer graduation ceremonies

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College will hold three summer commencement exercises during the first week of August. The main commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, August 4, at 6 p.m. in the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center’s Auditorium. About 178 students are eligible for graduation with 71 students expected to participate in the commencement exercises. These students will leave Jones with either an Associate in Arts degree, Associate in Applied Science degree, or Vocational Certificate.

Graduates of the Practical Nursing program will hold their pinning and commencement ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, at 10 a.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium. Thirty-one students will participate in this ceremony.

The Emergency Medical Technology/Paramedic program’s pinning ceremony and commencement ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, in the auditorium of the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center. Fourteen students will participate in this ceremony.

The keynote speaker will be Jones County Junior College President, Dr. Jesse Smith. After 12 years in various faculty and administrative roles at Jones County Junior College, Dr. Jesse Smith became the college’s fifth president in July 2006.

An alumnus of Jones, Smith earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration at the University of Mississippi and his Ph.D. from the University of Southern Mississippi. Following a brief stint working in the public sector, Smith joined the JCJC faculty in 1994.

Throughout his career, Smith has received numerous honors, including the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction and Mississippi’s Top 40 under 40 Award. Additionally, he is the co-chair of the Education Achievement Council and the chair of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College Association.

Smith and his wife, Jennifer, live on campus with their two children, Mary Kate, 20, and Conner, 16. Attending their children’s activities, as well as the numerous events associated with the college, keeps the Smith family quite busy. The Smiths are also active members of First Baptist Church of Ellisville.

