Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms expected today.

Happy Friday everyone!

Partly cloudy and hot today with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

Sunday looks cloudy with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

The tropics remain quiet for now.