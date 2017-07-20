Academy Sports gives 30 kids a shopping spree

Academy Sports In Hattiesburg helped needy families with school supplies Thursday.

Each year, they team up with the Y.M.C.A. to pick 30 deserving children to go on a shopping spree.

Each child receives a $100 gift certificate to buy school items like backpacks, shoes and athletic gear.

Carl Helton with Academy Sports said it’s priceless to see the looks on the faces of those deserving children.

“It’s just our way of giving back to the community and helping out some kids in need,” Helton added.

