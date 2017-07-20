City of Petal smoke testing sewer lines

The City of Petal is currently having parts of its sewer lines tested.

It’s an effort to determine where and if storm water is seeping into the system.

The areas affected are primarily east of Springfield Road and Meadowbrook Drive.

Once identified, problem areas will be repaired.

Residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke coming from the ground.

The testing will be completed in about two-weeks.

