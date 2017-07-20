Heat safety tips for the elderly

As summer drags on across south Mississippi, the heat can become overwhelming.

One of the biggest groups of people who can become susceptible to the heat are the elderly. As the body gets older, it can't regulate heat as well as it use to.

"The body gets older, it can't take the heat like it could when it was younger. So families should really encourage them on the really hot days to get them to come stay with them during the heat of the day" says Glen Moore, Director of the Forrest County EMA,

This can be exacerbated by other things such as income and certain medications.

Luckily, there is a place you can go to to escape the afternoon heat.



The Salvation Army provides a cooling station for members of the community during time of challenging weather.

"If the weather is 98 degrees or above or if it is considered to be a dangerous levels, then we open the cooling center to the public where come inside, enjoy the air conditioning, have relief from the heat and we provide snacks and beverages" said Van Williams with Salvation Army of Laurel.



The cooling center keep it open from one until five on exceptionally hot days.

For more information you can call the Salvation Army in Laurel at (601) 428-4232. They are located on 205 North 13th Avenue.

