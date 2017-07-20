Woman injured, trapped in roll over accident

One woman was injured in the accident. Source: JCFC

A one vehicle rollover accident left one person injured Thursday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., Powers, Sandersville, M&M and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 84 East, initially reported to be near Boga Homa Lake Road but later confirmed to be further East. Upon arrival, firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders found the black vehicle lying on its roof in the median, according to Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Initial units on scene advised that the adult female victim was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication.

Popping open both the front and back doors on the driver's side, firefighters were able to gain access to the driver and remove her, placing her onto a backboard for transport to the hospital by an EMServ ambulance, according to Worrell.

It was reported that driver sustained what appeared to be moderate injuries and was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

One lane on the eastbound side of the highway was shut down for emergency personnel and vehicles.

Emergency personnel on scene included Powers, Sandersville, M&M and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

