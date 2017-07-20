Child recovering from cancer asks for birthday cards

A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.

Noelle Carter, a Hattiesburg native, is six-years-old and was diagnosed with stage three liver cancer just before Christmas.

Noelle has had six cycles of chemo and had a liver transplant in April, according to her mother Andrea Carter.

Andrea said Noelle has had some complications from the surgery, but is cured of the cancer.

However, Noelle is currently battling some side effects from her surgery.

Noelle is at a Texas hospital with a chest tube recovering from pneumonia. Andrea said they are also trying to get her to gain some weight.

The family is living in Houston while she undergoes treatment.

According to Andrea, Noelle's birthday is Sunday July 23, and there is an effort being spearheaded on social media to send her birthday cards.

Andrea hopes the cards will give Noelle some encouragement during her recovery process.

Those interested in sending Noelle a card can mail them to Lin and Andrea Carter at 7550 Kirby Drive, APT 1231, Houston TX 77030.

To learn more about Noelle, visit her Facebook page here.

