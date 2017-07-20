HPD investigating 5th armed robbery of the week

Hattiesburg police are investigating the fifth armed robbery of the week in the Hub City.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday in Palmer’s Crossing.

“Two black males entered 198 Old Airport Road, displayed handguns and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

She added that no apparent injuries were reported, and that no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

