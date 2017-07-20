Police: Man charged after phoning in bomb threat

A Laurel man has been charged after police say he phoned in a bomb threat to an Ellisville business.

The Laurel Police Department responded to Howard Industries in reference to a bomb threat.

According to Laurel police, Sedric Bass, 22, was charged on Wednesday at Howard Industries.

Bass was charged with one count of false reporting a bomb. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a $10,000 fine and ten years in prison, according to LPD.

Bass had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court where his bond was set at $5,000.

LPD, Howard Industries Security and Jones County DA Investigator Wayne Black assisted with the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

