WCU professor develops Mississippi bicentennial arts curriculum

A professor of music at William Carey University has developed a new arts curriculum for grade school students that helps them learn about 200 years of Mississippi history.



Mark Malone has worked with the Mississippi Arts Commission to create, "Mississippi History Through the Arts: A Bicentennial Curriculum."



It includes 20 lessons that use visual art to tell Mississippi's history, from pre-statehood to the present.



Each one gives students opportunities to demonstrate their understanding of topics through the creation of artwork.



The curriculum should be available through the Mississippi Arts Commission in September.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.