HHS, Hattiesburg Mayor hosting community event

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg High School faculty and staff are hosting a community event for parents and students. 

The event, which is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., will be hosted at the high school.

There will be four 15 minutes sessions targeted to bridging the gap between home, the school, and the community.  

Mayor Toby Barker along with the new principal will be in attendance to discuss important information heading into the school year. 

Topics of discussion will be time management, dress code, discipline, cell phone policies, and any other questions parents may have regarding the 2017-2018 school year. 

Transportation is being provided from area apartments. 

Those locations are: 

  • Roberston Place
  • Pine View Apartments
  • Bonhomie Apartments
  • Frances Street Apartments
  • Briarfield Apartments

For more information on the event click here. 

