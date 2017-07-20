WATCH LIVE: OJ Simpson parole hearing

If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.

If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.

Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will be asking for his freedom on live television Thursday.

Simpson is scheduled to make his parole hearing in Nevada at 12 p.m. Central time.

About Simpson:

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, Simpson was found not guilty in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1997, he was found liable in civil court for the deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors including his children and the Goldman family.

The AP reports that the Goldmans believe Simpson got away with murder in Los Angeles, and many people felt the stiff sentence handed down in Las Vegas wasn't just about the robbery.

