Forecast: Very hot day expected in the Pine Belt.

Happy Thursday everyone!

It is going to be very hot in the Pine Belt today with highs in the mid 90s with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Make sure if you are outdoors for and extended period of time to drink plenty of fluids.

Tonight will be very be very muggy with lows in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

As we head into Friday and the weekend rain chances will go up and that should tame the high temperatures back to the around 90.

The tropics are quiet for now but could become rather active over the next few weeks!

Stay tuned!