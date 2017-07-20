Dept. of Justice speaks with Covington Co. residents

The Department of Justice attended a meeting hosted by the NAACP in Covington County to address issues in the school district.More >>
Over 1,900 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, 879 punt return yards and even a fumble recovery on defense. It's tough to say he did it all, but Daylyn Croom contributed quite a bit to the North Forrest football team last season.More >>
A Hub City restaurant was named the best place to have brunch in Mississippi by BuzzFeed. The article calculated the best brunch spots in each state based on Yelp reviews, and Cotton Blues of Hattiesburg ranked as Mississippi's top brunch spot.More >>
Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.More >>
