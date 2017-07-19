Hattiesburg restaurant named best brunch spot in state - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg restaurant named best brunch spot in state

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
Source: BuzzFeed Source: BuzzFeed
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

BuzzFeed named a Hub City restaurant as the best place to have brunch in Mississippi.

The article calculated the best brunch spots in each state based on Yelp reviews, and Cotton Blues of Hattiesburg ranked as Mississippi's top brunch spot. 

"Any dish with shrimp" is what keeps customers coming back to Cotton Blues, according to the article.

To read the full list, visit the Buzzfeed website below. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg restaurant named best brunch spot in state

    Hattiesburg restaurant named best brunch spot in state

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:56:56 GMT
    Source: BuzzFeedSource: BuzzFeed

    A Hub City restaurant was named the best place to have brunch in Mississippi by BuzzFeed. The article calculated the best brunch spots in each state based on Yelp reviews, and Cotton Blues of Hattiesburg ranked as Mississippi's top brunch spot.

    More >>

    A Hub City restaurant was named the best place to have brunch in Mississippi by BuzzFeed. The article calculated the best brunch spots in each state based on Yelp reviews, and Cotton Blues of Hattiesburg ranked as Mississippi's top brunch spot.

    More >>

  • R3SM and WCU give an update on tornado relief efforts

    R3SM and WCU give an update on tornado relief efforts

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:36:48 GMT
    Repairs continue six months later. Photo credit WDAM.Repairs continue six months later. Photo credit WDAM.

    Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.

    More >>

    Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair

    Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:28:34 GMT
    Hattiesburg Public School District seeking more teachers. Source: WDAMHattiesburg Public School District seeking more teachers. Source: WDAM

    The Hattiesburg Public School District held a job fair this afternoon at their headquarters on Mamie Street. The school board is looking to hire teachers to fill vacancies for different grade levels throughout the system. If you missed out don't worry, they will be holding another job fair during the first quarter of the school year. Hattiesburg Public School Superintendent Robert Williams said "This is our second job fair for the summer month and what we are trying to do is to...

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Public School District held a job fair this afternoon at their headquarters on Mamie Street. The school board is looking to hire teachers to fill vacancies for different grade levels throughout the system. If you missed out don't worry, they will be holding another job fair during the first quarter of the school year. Hattiesburg Public School Superintendent Robert Williams said "This is our second job fair for the summer month and what we are trying to do is to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly