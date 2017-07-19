Hattiesburg restaurant named best brunch spot in state

BuzzFeed named a Hub City restaurant as the best place to have brunch in Mississippi.

The article calculated the best brunch spots in each state based on Yelp reviews, and Cotton Blues of Hattiesburg ranked as Mississippi's top brunch spot.

"Any dish with shrimp" is what keeps customers coming back to Cotton Blues, according to the article.

To read the full list, visit the Buzzfeed website below.

