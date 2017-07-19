Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair

The Hattiesburg Public School District is looking to hire teachers to fill vacancies before the school year.

The District held a job fair this afternoon at its headquarters on Mamie Street. The school board is looking to hire teachers to fill vacancies for different grade levels throughout the system.

"This is our second job fair for the summer month and what we are trying to do is to is recruit some highly effective teachers to join our team for the upcoming school year," Hattiesburg Public School Superintendent Robert Williams said.



If you missed out don't worry, they will be holding another job fair during the first quarter of the school year.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.