Museum hosts Back to School Boot Camp

The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg began it's 4th annual Back To School Boot Camp on Wednesday.

The free program is meant for students between the ages of 13 and 17 and is designed to teach teens military techniques and skills that can be practiced in their own lives. Participants will learn about leadership and teamwork, hear from community leaders, and be given motivational tools to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"The participants that come in today will hear from someone in the military a leader in the military that can tell them about different exercises that they have used throughout their military career that they can also utilize in the classroom," said African American Military History Museum General Manager Latoya Norman. "They're young but they can be leaders and we also want them to know that what they do now really kind of sets the tone and the pace for the future."

The program is free to the public and will be going on until Friday.

