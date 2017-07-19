Museum hosts Back to School Boot Camp - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Museum hosts Back to School Boot Camp

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg began it's 4th annual Back To School Boot Camp on Wednesday.

The free program is meant for students between the ages of 13 and 17 and is designed to teach teens military techniques and  skills that can be practiced in their own lives. Participants will learn about leadership and teamwork, hear from community leaders, and be given motivational tools to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"The participants that come in today will hear from someone in the military a leader in the military that can tell them about different exercises that  they have used throughout their military career that they can also utilize in the classroom," said African American Military History Museum General Manager Latoya Norman. "They're young but they can be leaders and we also want them to know that what they do now really kind of sets the tone and the pace for the future."

The program is free to the public and will be going on until Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Flag supporter claims man was pepper-sprayed during state flag gathering

    Flag supporter claims man was pepper-sprayed during state flag gathering

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:20:02 GMT
    DeBorah Simspon. Source: WDAMDeBorah Simspon. Source: WDAM

    A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband.  "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said.  The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...

    More >>

    A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband.  "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said.  The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...

    More >>

  • Museum hosts Back to School Boot Camp

    Museum hosts Back to School Boot Camp

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:48:27 GMT
    The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg began it's 4th annual Back To School Boot Camp on Wednesday. The free program is meant for students between the ages of 13 and 17 and is designed to teach teens military techniques and  skills that can be practiced in their own lives. Participants will learn about leadership and teamwork, hear from community leaders, and be given motivational tools to prepare for the upcoming school year. "The parti...More >>
    The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg began it's 4th annual Back To School Boot Camp on Wednesday. The free program is meant for students between the ages of 13 and 17 and is designed to teach teens military techniques and  skills that can be practiced in their own lives. Participants will learn about leadership and teamwork, hear from community leaders, and be given motivational tools to prepare for the upcoming school year. "The parti...More >>

  • FEMA debris removal period ends

    FEMA debris removal period ends

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:36:56 GMT
    Today was the last day for eligible debris cleanup assistance from FEMA, according to Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes. The task of debris removal was done by the city of Hattiesburg and Forrest county, Jones county also helped with the efforts.  Since the January tornado struck the area, the city and Forrest county has picked up over 195,000 cubic yards of debris, according to Barnes. FEMA assisted the city with funds to help pay for the removal of the ...More >>
    Today was the last day for eligible debris cleanup assistance from FEMA, according to Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes. The task of debris removal was done by the city of Hattiesburg and Forrest county, Jones county also helped with the efforts.  Since the January tornado struck the area, the city and Forrest county has picked up over 195,000 cubic yards of debris, according to Barnes. FEMA assisted the city with funds to help pay for the removal of the ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly