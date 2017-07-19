FEMA debris removal period ends

Today was the last day for eligible debris cleanup assistance from FEMA, according to Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes.

The task of debris removal was done by the city of Hattiesburg and Forrest county, Jones county also helped with the efforts.

Since the January tornado struck the area, the city and Forrest county has picked up over 195,000 cubic yards of debris, according to Barnes. FEMA assisted the city with funds to help pay for the removal of the debris.

"If the home owner gets a contractor to go out and get their home demolished then they will be responsible for the removal of that debris," Barnes said. "But, if they still happen to do it themselves and put it to the curb, it will be the city's responsibility to help them get that debris picked up."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.