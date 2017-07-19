Application period ends for new Waynesboro Police Chief

On Tuesday folks filled the meeting area of Southern Medical Care, in Hattiesburg, seeking help with Diabetes. One attendee, Evelyn Hanks, said a few months ago she blacked out while driving, and hit a metal post. "Wrecked my car and I knew that I had to have some help," Hanks said. Timi Thomas said she and her husband have diabetes. She said when she found out her diagnosis she was in denial. "I was a little withdrawn for awhile from food...didn't know what to eat, ...More >>
On Tuesday folks filled the meeting area of Southern Medical Care, in Hattiesburg, seeking help with Diabetes. One attendee, Evelyn Hanks, said a few months ago she blacked out while driving, and hit a metal post. "Wrecked my car and I knew that I had to have some help," Hanks said. Timi Thomas said she and her husband have diabetes. She said when she found out her diagnosis she was in denial. "I was a little withdrawn for awhile from food...didn't know what to eat, ...More >>
There will soon be another tool for Petal residents to keep up with events taking place in the city, contacting city officials and receiving alerts. The Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of creating an official app for the City of Petal. The app will be available for download to users by the end of August. It’s called “SeeClickFix” and was developed by a digital communications company in Connecticut. The company runs the website and app which assi...More >>
There will soon be another tool for Petal residents to keep up with events taking place in the city, contacting city officials and receiving alerts. The Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of creating an official app for the City of Petal. The app will be available for download to users by the end of August. It’s called “SeeClickFix” and was developed by a digital communications company in Connecticut. The company runs the website and app which assi...More >>
Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.More >>
Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.More >>
Forrest County authorities said two men from the Harrison County area are in jail for stealing trucks and property on Monday.More >>
Forrest County authorities said two men from the Harrison County area are in jail for stealing trucks and property on Monday.More >>