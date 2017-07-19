Application period ends for new Waynesboro Police Chief

The deadline to apply for the position of new police chief in Waynesboro has ended.

The city received 16 applications in total and all the candidates will be reviewed during the next board meeting in August. The city has been without a chief since Kennedy Meaders resigned from his position June 29th.

The deadline was extended by two weeks until July 19th to give an opportunity for more applicants to apply.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.