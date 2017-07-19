Hattiesburg doctor takes visits in a new direction

A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband. "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said. The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...More >>
On Tuesday folks filled the meeting area of Southern Medical Care, in Hattiesburg, seeking help with Diabetes. One attendee, Evelyn Hanks, said a few months ago she blacked out while driving, and hit a metal post. "Wrecked my car and I knew that I had to have some help," Hanks said. Timi Thomas said she and her husband have diabetes. She said when she found out her diagnosis she was in denial. "I was a little withdrawn for awhile from food...didn't know what to eat, ...More >>
