R3SM and WCU give an update on tornado relief efforts - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

R3SM and WCU give an update on tornado relief efforts

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Connect
Repairs continue six months later. Photo credit WDAM. Repairs continue six months later. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on-going as volunteer groups work around the Pine Belt.

R3SM is one of the groups that has been working with other volunteer groups to clean up areas damaged by the tornado.

Next week, the organization plans to complete their first rebuild.

“We will have 60 volunteers from the Oregon United Methodist Church out of Alabama," said R3SM volunteer coordinator Chris Adams. "They will begin construction on that home at 6 o’clock on Monday morning."

William Carey University is in the process of rebuilding their campus.

Since January, the university has already completed numerous repairs. They have plans to build two new dorms to replace the two dorms that were destroyed. They also have plans to completely renovate the dorms still standing.

“All the dorms are being repainted," said Coordinator of Media Relations and Marketing Mia Overton. "They’re getting new carpet, new tile, and new windows."

The rebuild on campus has been faster than anyone could’ve predicted.

“I remember walking on campus the morning after the tornado thinking ‘wow, how are we ever coming to come back from this?’ But just even a month later, we had students moving back on campus,” Overton said.

R3SM expects to finish their first rebuild by next Thursday. William Carey expects to finish phase three of their recovery by the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg doctor takes visits in a new direction

    Hattiesburg doctor takes visits in a new direction

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:28:53 GMT

    On Tuesday folks filled the meeting area of Southern Medical Care, in Hattiesburg, seeking help with Diabetes. One attendee, Evelyn Hanks, said a few months ago she blacked out while driving, and hit a metal post. "Wrecked my car and I knew that I had to have some help," Hanks said. Timi Thomas said she and her husband have diabetes. She said when she found out her diagnosis she was in denial. "I was a little withdrawn for awhile from food...didn't know what to eat, ...

    More >>

    On Tuesday folks filled the meeting area of Southern Medical Care, in Hattiesburg, seeking help with Diabetes. One attendee, Evelyn Hanks, said a few months ago she blacked out while driving, and hit a metal post. "Wrecked my car and I knew that I had to have some help," Hanks said. Timi Thomas said she and her husband have diabetes. She said when she found out her diagnosis she was in denial. "I was a little withdrawn for awhile from food...didn't know what to eat, ...

    More >>

  • Application period ends for new Waynesboro Police Chief

    Application period ends for new Waynesboro Police Chief

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:25:49 GMT
    The deadline to apply for the position of new police chief in Waynesboro has ended. The city received 16 applications in total and all the candidates will be reviewed during the next board meeting in August. The city has been without a chief since Kennedy Meaders resigned from his position June 29th.   The deadline was extended by two weeks until July 19th to give an opportunity for more applicants to apply. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>
    The deadline to apply for the position of new police chief in Waynesboro has ended. The city received 16 applications in total and all the candidates will be reviewed during the next board meeting in August. The city has been without a chief since Kennedy Meaders resigned from his position June 29th.   The deadline was extended by two weeks until July 19th to give an opportunity for more applicants to apply. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Petal approves official app for the city

    Petal approves official app for the city

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:18:52 GMT
    The Mayor of Petal, Hal Marx, says the app would help residents get a faster response time to their concerns. Source: WDAMThe Mayor of Petal, Hal Marx, says the app would help residents get a faster response time to their concerns. Source: WDAM

    There will soon be another tool for Petal residents to keep up with events taking place in the city, contacting city officials and receiving alerts. The Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of creating an official app for the City of Petal. The app will be available for download to users by the end of August. It’s called “SeeClickFix” and was developed by a digital communications company in Connecticut. The company runs the website and app which assi...

    More >>

    There will soon be another tool for Petal residents to keep up with events taking place in the city, contacting city officials and receiving alerts. The Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of creating an official app for the City of Petal. The app will be available for download to users by the end of August. It’s called “SeeClickFix” and was developed by a digital communications company in Connecticut. The company runs the website and app which assi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly