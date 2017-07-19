Woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting asks for record expunged

After weeks of debate between Mississippi’s lawmakers, House Bill 1292 is ready to be signed into law.More >>
A bill was written after their children were killed in 2014, but now the families of those teenagers say the legislation does not go far enough.More >>
A Lamar County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a wreck that killed three high school students in 2014.More >>
There will soon be another tool for Petal residents to keep up with events taking place in the city, contacting city officials and receiving alerts. The Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of creating an official app for the City of Petal. The app will be available for download to users by the end of August. It’s called “SeeClickFix” and was developed by a digital communications company in Connecticut. The company runs the website and app which assi...More >>
Friday will mark the six-month anniversary of the deadly January 21st tornado. Six-months later, relief efforts are still on going as volunteer groups work around the pine belt.More >>
Forrest County authorities said two men from the Harrison County area are in jail for stealing trucks and property on Monday.More >>
A Lamar County woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting charges in 2016 was in court again Wednesday asking to have her record expunged.More >>
