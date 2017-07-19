Woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting asks for record expunged

Homecoming week for Oak Grove and Purvis High Schools turned tragic in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Homecoming week for Oak Grove and Purvis High Schools turned tragic in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel around 2:45 a.m. a car carrying three high school

Lamar County resident Kristi Morris was taken into custody Wednesday by Alcohol Beverage Control officers in connection to a wreck that killed three local high school students.

Lamar County resident Kristi Morris was taken into custody Wednesday by Alcohol Beverage Control officers in connection to a wreck that killed three local high school students.

The scene of a wreck where three students died after crashing into a tree.

The scene of a wreck where three students died after crashing into a tree.

A bill was written after their children were killed in 2014, but now the families of those teenagers say the legislation does not go far enough.

A bill was written after their children were killed in 2014, but now the families of those teenagers say the legislation does not go far enough.

Credit: WDAM. House Bill 1292 termed the "Social Hosting Law" has been sent to Governor Phil Bryant

Credit: WDAM. House Bill 1292 termed the "Social Hosting Law" has been sent to Governor Phil Bryant

After weeks of debate between Mississippi’s lawmakers, House Bill 1292 is ready to be signed into law.

After weeks of debate between Mississippi’s lawmakers, House Bill 1292 is ready to be signed into law.

Credit: WDAM. House Bill 1292 or the "Social Hosting" bill is awaiting Governor Phil Bryant's signature to be signed into law.

Credit: WDAM. House Bill 1292 or the "Social Hosting" bill is awaiting Governor Phil Bryant's signature to be signed into law.

A Lamar County woman who was charged with social hosting in 2016 is seeking for her record to be expunged. Source: WDAM

A Lamar County woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting charges in 2016 was in court again Wednesday asking to have her record expunged.

A hearing was held for Kristi Morris, who was sentenced to a total of 180 days in jail and $700 in fines in March 2016 for providing alcohol to Carrigan Arban, 16, Reagan Woolbright, 16 and Tyler Kelly , 17.

All three were killed in a one-vehicle accident on Purvis-Oloh Road on Sept. 25, 2014 after being given alcohol.

According to the Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s Office, a specially appointed judge from the Gulf Coast ordered the prosecution and defense to send him their advise on her petition to expunge.

The judge is expected to bring forth a ruling in 30 days.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.