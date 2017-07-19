Woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting asks for record expun - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting asks for record expunged

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Lamar County woman who pleaded guilty to social hosting charges in 2016 was in court again Wednesday asking to have her record expunged.

A hearing was held for Kristi Morris, who was sentenced to a total of 180 days in jail and $700 in fines in March 2016 for providing alcohol to Carrigan Arban, 16, Reagan Woolbright, 16 and Tyler Kelly , 17. 

All three were killed in a one-vehicle accident on Purvis-Oloh Road on Sept. 25, 2014 after being given alcohol.

According to the Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s Office, a specially appointed judge from the Gulf Coast ordered the prosecution and defense to send him their advise on her petition to expunge.

The judge is expected to bring forth a ruling in 30 days.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

