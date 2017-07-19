Laurel Police, SCAR, warn about leaving pets in hot cars

The Laurel Police Department is warning residents about leaving pets in parked cars on hot days.



Chief Tyrone Stewart said LPD has seen an increase in calls about people leaving their pets in their cars while they are shopping.



He said doing so, even for a short time, could harm your animal.



He also said it is against the law and violators could be fined up to $500.



Meanwhile, staff and volunteers at Southern Cross Animal Rescue said nearly every summer they see cases of animals who suffer health issues from being exposed to high temperatures.



They encourage pet owners to provide plenty of clean water and shade for outdoor animals.



They said providing a small pool for animals to use would also help keep them cool on hot summer days.

