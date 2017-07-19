Two men charged after stolen trucks recovered in Forrest County

Forrest County authorities said two men from the Harrison County area are in jail for stealing trucks and property on Monday.

Captain Nick Calico of the Forrest County Sheriff's office said 38-year-old Jason Conaway and 38-year-old Norman Whisenant have initial court appearances Wednesday. Conaway is charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, and Whisenant is charged with grand larceny.

Calico said the sheriff's office got a call about a truck stolen from Cameron Motors on U.S. Highway 49 around 9:30 a.m. Monday. While a deputy investigated the scene, Calico got another call from the Wiggins Police Department about a stolen trailer in their area.

Deputies looked at surveillance video and saw the truck used to steal the trailer in Wiggins matched with the description of the truck stolen from Cameron Motors.

Deputies found two trucks and the items from the trailer in Forrest County on Brooklyn Janice Road thanks to tips from the community.

Picayune Police later confirmed the second truck the Forrest County deputies found was reported stolen from their area.

Authorities later found the stolen trailer in Harrison County.

