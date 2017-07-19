Hotel robberies continue in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Hub City hotel.

Officers responded to the Clarion Inn on Highway 49 in reference to an armed robbery around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

Myers-Mitchell said a woman told officers a man entered the hotel, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported. Lt. Myers-Mitchell said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This incident comes just two days after two motels were robbed Sunday morning. Lt. Myers-Mitchell said there were no injuries in those incident, and there is no one in custody at this time.

The armed robbery at the hotel was not the only one officers responded to in the two days. Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Hardy Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Lt. Myers-Mitchell said a store clerk told officers two men entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. She said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

