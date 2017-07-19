Sanford Community Center prepares for next Gospel sing

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) – The Sanford Community Center's monthly Gospel sing welcomes Paula Brewer, Shallow Creek and The Faithway Singers August 12 at 6:30 p.m. The community center is located at 663 Old Highway 49. Admission is free; a love offering will be accepted. For more details, call 601-765-6485.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

