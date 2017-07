A Laurel man has been charged with burglary, according to police.

Laurel Police arrested 28-year-old Terrence Byrd on Monday July, 17.

According to police, complaints from residents accused Byrd of breaking into three vehicles.

Byrd will appear in court Wednesday for his hearing.

For more information about this case contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP

WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.