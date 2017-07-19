Laurel man charged with rape

Laurel man has been charged with rape. Source: RNN

A Laurel man has been charged with rape, according to police.

Laurel police arrested 20-year-old Kentavious Rogers on Tuesday July, 18.

Rogers was charged with two counts of statutory rape.

The charges stem from a complaint filed against Rogers, who is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Rogers is allegedly accused of having sexual encounters with the minor on multiple occasions.

This investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

If you have more information on this case please call LPD at 601-399-440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP

