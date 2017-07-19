Forecast: Mostly dry and hot in the Pine Belt today.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It is going to be hot in the Pine Belt for at least the next several days with very small rain chances.

Highs today through Friday are expected to be in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

If you must be outdoors for an extended period of time make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks.

Better rain chances appear to return Saturday into early next week which will lower our temperatures .

Tropical Storm Don has dissipated and is no longer a threat to anyone.