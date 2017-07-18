Staggers named to Biletnikoff watch list

This time a year ago Allenzae Staggers was an unassuming transfer from East Mississippi Community College looking to find his way at Southern Miss. You can say mission was accomplished. Number 15 was nothing short of electrifying in 2016

Now a year removed from last summer, Staggers enters the 2017 season as one of the nation's marquee wide outs.

After getting named to the Paul Hornung award watch list Monday, the senior found himself on the Biletnikoff award watch list Tuesday. This is given to the best pass catcher in the country.

Staggers paced the Golden Eagles last year with 63 catches, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. The last time we saw Staggers play he set a New Orleans Bowl record with 230 receiving yards on 11 catches.

