Public hearing set for future of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

Hattiesburg City Council will hold a public hearing next month to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.



At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 3-2 in favor of the public hearing. Council members Deborah Delgado and Nicholas Brown voted against the approval of the meeting.



Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure.

The State Bank of Texas, who is the church's mortgage lender recently revealed the bank will not allocate and additional resources to making sure the property is no longer a threat to public safety.

Councilman Carter Carroll said the church is "in shambles" and could cause serious damage or death. A public hearing has to take place for the city's Code Enforcement to take over the property.

"We're forced to call an emergency on this and there has to be a public hearing to do that. The city needs to take control of the demolition of this project," said Carroll. "It is so extensive and it's for the health and the welfare of the citizens so really, the city needs to take control of the project."

Detour routes have been set up for standard traffic on Main Street.

The public hearing will be Tuesday, August 15th at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.