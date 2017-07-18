Southern Miss athletics reported 8 violations

The University of Southern Mississippi athletics program reported eight NCAA violations during the 2016-17 season. This was first reported by Jason Munz of the Hattiesburg American.

Of the eight violations, three were committed by the football team. On September 19 a walk-on practiced more than the 45-days allowed before certification as a final qualifier. A violation was committed on the same day when another walk-on, who did no go through "final amateurism" certification, practiced beyond what was allowed.

The third was committed on January 25 when a graduate assistant coach worked out with the team during a voluntary workout.

The other violations involved volleyball, track and field, baseball and women's golf.

