2 Hub City hotels robbed, HPD investigating

The University of Southern Mississippi athletics program reported eight NCAA violations during the 2016-17 season. This was first reported by Jason Munz of the Hattiesburg American.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a McLain man on Monday after finding 11 pounds of meth and weapons in his home. Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody, 43, of McLain, Miss. was arrested following an eight-month investigation, according to MBN Director John Dowdy. A search warrant revealed approximately 11 pounds of the smokable form of methamphetamine known as iceMore >>
After almost four decades, there's a new mayor at Collins' City Hall. Hope Magee Jones was sworn into office on Monday, July 3, 2017.More >>
The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted today to invite public comment on a proposal that would give students the opportunity to earn an endorsement with their high school diploma and would ensure that the majority of students with disabilities earn a traditional diploma.More >>
