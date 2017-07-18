2 Hub City hotels robbed, HPD investigating - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 Hub City hotels robbed, HPD investigating

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
2 Hub City hotels hit in double-armed robbery Sunday morning. Super 8 and Sleep Inn & Suites. No one in custody & investigation ongoing.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two motels in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the two armed robberies happened Sunday morning at the Super 8 Motel on Churchill Street and the Sleep Inn & Suites on U.S. 49.

“A black male entered the hotels, displayed a handgun, demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of money,” Myers Mitchell said.

She added that there were no injuries in the incidents, and there is no one in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

  • Southern Miss athletics reported 8 violations

    Southern Miss athletics reported 8 violations

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:24:21 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    The University of Southern Mississippi athletics program reported eight NCAA violations during the 2016-17 season. This was first reported by Jason Munz of the Hattiesburg American.

    The University of Southern Mississippi athletics program reported eight NCAA violations during the 2016-17 season. This was first reported by Jason Munz of the Hattiesburg American.

  • McLain man busted with 11 pounds of meth, weapons seized

    McLain man busted with 11 pounds of meth, weapons seized

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:13:52 GMT
    11 pounds of ice seized11 pounds of ice seized

    Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a McLain man on Monday after finding 11 pounds of meth and weapons in his home. Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody, 43, of McLain, Miss. was arrested following an eight-month investigation, according to MBN Director John Dowdy. A search warrant revealed approximately 11 pounds of the smokable form of methamphetamine known as ice

    Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a McLain man on Monday after finding 11 pounds of meth and weapons in his home. Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody, 43, of McLain, Miss. was arrested following an eight-month investigation, according to MBN Director John Dowdy. A search warrant revealed approximately 11 pounds of the smokable form of methamphetamine known as ice

