2 Hub City hotels robbed, HPD investigating

Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two motels in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the two armed robberies happened Sunday morning at the Super 8 Motel on Churchill Street and the Sleep Inn & Suites on U.S. 49.

“A black male entered the hotels, displayed a handgun, demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of money,” Myers Mitchell said.

She added that there were no injuries in the incidents, and there is no one in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

