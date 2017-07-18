McLain man busted with 11 pounds of meth, weapons seized

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a McLain man on Monday after finding 11 pounds of meth and weapons in his home.

Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody, 43, of McLain, Miss. was arrested following an eight-month investigation, according to MBN Director John Dowdy.

A search warrant revealed approximately 11 pounds of the smokable form of methamphetamine known as ice, with an estimated street value of $175,000. MBN agents also seized seven weapons and more than $2200 in cash, according to Dowdy.

Moody was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported to the Greene County Jail to await his initial appearance.

MBN agents conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Postal Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and the George County Sheriff's Department, according to Dowdy.

