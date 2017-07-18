Suspects identified after hit and run pursuit in Hub City

A pair of Hub City men are behind bars and facing felony charges after a pursuit in the Hub City on Monday.

Mitchell May, 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal street gang activity, felony eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, no insurance, and suspended license, along with charges for warrants connected to DUI 1st, petit larceny, and two counts of domestic violence.

Jordan Poole, 26, was also arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact in attempt of aiding and concealing.

May was wanted for aggravated assault in a previous shooting investigation in the Hub City, which Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore said will lead to other arrests.

Authorities also recovered two weapons from the suspect’s car after obtaining a search warrant as a part of the investigation.

The two were arrested by Hattiesburg Police after a pursuit in West Hattiesburg Monday afternoon turned into a hit and run around 5:30 p.m. according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Latosha Myers Mitchell.

There were minor injuries reported in the wreck according to Myers Mitchell, and the investigation is still ongoing.

