"Lunch Bunch" basketball team has some of the oldest players in the game

Since the 1970s, Billy Folkes and his friends have hit the basketball court.

“You know running is okay, but you do it by yourself," said Folkes. "As my wife says, you talk to everybody and that’s why we’re just real good friends.”

Twenty six years ago, Folkes met Steel Pounders at a YMCA basketball court. At 93, Pounders is the oldest member of the "Lunch Bunch" senior's basketball team.

Twice a week the men come together for a little friendly competition, and annually they compete in the National Senior Games.

This year, Folkes took home silver for basketball.

"It gives us something to do," said Folkes. "Its an exercise that I love."

The love of the sport is what brings these men together.

"Its a fun thing to do," said player, Larry Hogue. "You make lifelong friends and I look forward to it. It's the highlight of my week."

After every game the crew gets together for a buffet lunch.

"You know to replenish our nourishment in those calories," said Hogue.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.