Ag Commissioner speaks to Forrest-Lamar GOP Women - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ag Commissioner speaks to Forrest-Lamar GOP Women

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a gathering of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a gathering of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith was in Oak Grove Tuesday to speak to Forrest-Lamar Republican Women.

Among the topics she discussed was the overturning of some Obama-era EPA regulations, which she said will benefit Mississippi farmers.

Among the regulations is the Waters of the United States.

It would expand federal enforcement authority over small bodies of water, like streams and irrigation ditches.  

But, last month, the Trump Administration began the process of rolling back that rule.

"We need our farmers to be profitable, we need them to produce the things that feed this country. but we also need to remove the burdens that are in front of them that may not be so necessary that we've been able to do," said Hyde-Smith. 

"It's almost been like Christmas to repeal some of the things that have really been a detriment to to us and it's nice to be a part of that."   

Hyde-Smith serves on President Trump's Agriculture Advisory Committee.    

She also spoke about new U.S. beef sales to China and new trade opportunities with Cuba.  

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.   

