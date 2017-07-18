Ag Commissioner speaks to Forrest-Lamar GOP Women

Hattiesburg City Council will hold a public hearing next month to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 3-2 in favor of the public hearing. Council members Deborah Delgado and Nicholas Brown voted against the approval of the meeting. Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure. The State Bank of Texas, who is the church's mortgage lender recently revealed th...More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a McLain man on Monday after finding 11 pounds of meth and weapons in his home. Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody, 43, of McLain, Miss. was arrested following an eight-month investigation, according to MBN Director John Dowdy. A search warrant revealed approximately 11 pounds of the smokable form of methamphetamine known as iceMore >>
Contestants in the 2017 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant toured parts of Hattiesburg Tuesday as they continue to prepare for the pageant preliminaries and finals later this week. The 25 contestantsMore >>
