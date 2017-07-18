WDAM 7 News carrying four pre-season Saints games

The Pine Belt Who-Dat nation won’t have to look much further than their local television station for all things Saints this football pre-season.

WDAM 7 News is the official Saints station of the Pine Belt.

Saints fans can enjoy pre-season games on WDAM-TV’s ABC and NBC channels.

WDAM 7 News will air the following pre-season games:

Thursday, August 10

7:00pm on WDAM 7 NBC

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, August 20

7:00pm on WDAM 7 ABC

New Orleans Saints at San Diego Chargers

Saturday, August 26

7:00pm on WDAM 7 NBC

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Thursday, August 31

7:00pm on WDAM 7 ABC

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

The WDAM team is excited to provide these games to South Mississippi NFL fans. Geaux Saints!

