Tropical Storm Don weakens, expected to fall apart

Tropical Storm Don continues to move due west toward the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Grenada. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. The center of the storm is expected to pass tot he south of Grenada overnight tonight. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the island of Bonaire.

People attempting to vacation in places like Aruba and Curacao during the next week should pay close attention to Don,

Even though Don is a weak tropical storm, the islands will still be affected. Storm winds are sustained at 40mph as it moves west at 20mph. It is anticipated to weaken through the day tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center anticipates Don to become a Tropical Depression by tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. Gusty wind, heavy rain and some storm surge is expected on islands in the south Caribbean.

Beyond that, wind shear, dry air and not-as-warm water will eventually lead to its death.

