Consider This: Buy a raffle ticket to support FGH, win a Honda

This is a guest editorial by Martha Dearman

Whether you have been a caregiver, friend, family member or survivor, everyone has been touched by cancer.

With the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation’s current campaign, we hope to ease some of the burden cancer can cause our patients by providing an enhanced infusion center, a family waiting area, a new patient navigation program and a tranquil Healing Garden all at the Forrest General Cancer Center.

Right now, you have the opportunity to support this project by purchasing a ticket for a chance to win a beautiful new fully loaded Honda CRV ExL.

The tickets are $75, and the proceeds will help provide comfort and enhanced care to patients right here in our community.

We only have 350 tickets remaining to sell and anticipate a sell out.

To purchase tickets visit fghfoundation.com or call 601-288-4396. The draw will take place at 6pm on August 30th at Vardaman Honda.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.