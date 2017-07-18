LPD: Suspect sought in connection to quick change scam

LPD is searching for this suspect. Source: LPD

Laurel police need the public's help locating a suspect they say is involved in a quick change scam.

On Wednesday officers responded to a Laurel bank in reference to a fraud complaint.

Bank officials told police that a male suspect entered their business and took over $1,000 in cash.

The fraud was perpetrated as a quick change scam, according to police.

LPD is seeking information as to the identity of the suspect. Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

