Schedule for Blood Bowl Bash

It is time for the annual Blood Bowl Bash!

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.bloodhero.com or by calling 1-877-UBS-HERO.

All donors receive a commemorative t-shirt, and a pass for one carload to any Pat Harrison Waterway Park.

Food and drinks will be available for donors as well as entry into hourly door prize drawings from businesses in their community.

A grand prize drawing will also be held for one of two recliners from Ashley HomeStore.

One donor will be chosen from this event to be a finalist in the dream vacation drawing for a $6,000 travel voucher to the destination of the winner’s choice.

Full guidelines can be found at www.unitedbloodservices/nt.com

Here is a schedule for the Blood Bowl Bash:

Tuesday, July 25th

Drive hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations:

Laurel Cameron Center 711 North 10th Ave Laurel, MS 39441

Hattiesburg Bloodmobiles at Ashley Furniture 6143 US Hwy 98

Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Total Goal for the day: 200 units

Wednesday, July 26th

Drive Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Locations:

Collins Bloodmobiles at Woolwine Ford 3080 Hwy 49 Collins, MS 39428

Petal Bloodmobile at City Hall 119 W 8th Ave Petal, MS 39465

Thursday, July 27th

Drive Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Locations:

Columbia Bloodmobiles at the Police Department 205 Second Street Columbia, MS 39429

Wiggins Bloodmobile at Stone County Library 242 Second Street Wiggins, MS 39577

Waynesboro Wayne County Library Hurt Meeting Room 1103 A Mississippi Drive Waynesboro, MS 39367

