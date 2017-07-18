College credit available for JCJC’s Entry Level Petroleum Trainee program

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Entry Level Petroleum Trainee (ELPT) at Jones County Junior College’s Clarke County Center in Stonewall is taking applications for students wanting to earn college credit upon successful completion of this program. The one-semester training program will meet Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. beginning Monday, August 21. An additional hands-on training session will be held off-campus for two weeks on the “Mr. Charlie” training rig in Morgan City, Louisiana.

The ELPT program at JCJC is designed to prepare the student for employment and advancement in the oil & gas industry. Students will be ready to enter the workforce as an entry-level seamen, roustabout or floor-hand on land or offshore locations. Upon completion of this course, the graduate will be prepared and qualified to secure employment or to further their training into more technical positions of the oil & gas industry. Multiple certificates will be available for eligible students, who successfully complete the program, including:

· TWIC Card

· Entry Level Petroleum Trainee

· Mr. Charlie Experience

· American Red Cross First Aid/CPR

· Forklift

· NCCER CORE Curriculum

· NCCER Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced Rigging

· Safety Environmental Management Systems

· IADC Intro to Wellsharp

· Capital Safety Fall Protection/ Working at Heights

· Capital Safety Confined Space

· OSHA 30 Hour General Industry

· Rigpass/Safeland/SafeGulf

· Basic Maritime Firefighting

· Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET)

· American Society of Safety Engineers member

Salary ranges at oil and gas industry jobs, including graduates of JCJC’s ELPT program, can range from $30,317 - $66,000 (www.salarylist.com). Prospective students wanting to apply for the ELPT program need to apply in person at the Clarke County Center. Students may also be eligible for V.A. benefits and Federal Student Financial Aid.

For more information please contact the Clarke County Center at 601-477-4284 or email: travis.thrash@jcjc.edu. The Clarke County Center is located at 1200 South Erwin Rd. in Stonewall, MS 39363.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.