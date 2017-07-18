Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

After a little patchy fog and a few isolated showers this morning expect a warm and humid afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into the Thursday into Saturday time frame rain chances look much less and highs possibly in the mid 90s!

Tropical Storm Don is approaching the Barbados but is expected to dissipate in the next few days and poses no threat to our area.