Doctor sentenced for killing wife up for parole

A former Laurel doctor who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife Nyasha DeHenre will soon be up for parole.More >>
It's mid-July in Mississippi. The heat index is sweltering and Khehlan Kennedy decided to wear long sleeves. But it's all good. Kennedy will take a few drops of sweat to make sure his Heidelberg Oilers are ready for football season come August 18.More >>
Hattiesburg City Council will discuss ending the State of Emergency, active since January's EF-3 tornado, at Tuesday's meeting.More >>
