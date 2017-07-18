Doctor sentenced for killing wife up for parole - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Doctor sentenced for killing wife up for parole

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A former Laurel doctor who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife Nyasha DeHenre will soon be up for parole.

Former Jones County Assistant District Attorney J. Ronald Parish said this was an awful crime, and DeHenre needs to pay for the crime.

 “That’s the most heinous despicable trash that I can think of,” Parrish said.

Parrish said DeHenre almost got off scot free when his first trial ended with a hung jury, but Parish was determined to make him pay.

“I got all the old files on him. I got the transcript to the 1st trial and I went and go the evidence out of storage,” Parrish explained.

Nearly ten years later, the jury found him guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

“You can end up serving more time in prison for selling drugs than blowing your wife’s brains out.”

After serving just 9 years, DeHenre is now up for parole, and he could soon be set free.

“I hope he’s reformed in prison, and he’s sorry about what he did, and that’s great, but that don’t mean that you don’t’ have to pay the price,” Parrish added.

Officials with the Jones County District Attorney DeHenre is released, he will be deported back to Nigeria.

“I feel sorry for the people of Nigeria, having to put up with him, but better them than us,” Parrish said.

