1 injured in Hub City drive-by shooting

Hattiesburg police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured one person Monday night.



Officers responded to Fredna Street just after 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Hattiesburg Police officials.



The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital.



Witnesses on scene said at least one residence was also hit during the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.



Hattiesburg police are on scene at this time conducting their investigation.



If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-Stop.



This is a developing story and additional details will be provided when they become available.

