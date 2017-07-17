1 injured in Hub City drive-by shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 injured in Hub City drive-by shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured one person Monday night. 

Officers responded to Fredna Street just after 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Hattiesburg Police officials. 

The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital. 

Witnesses on scene said at least one residence was also hit during the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

Hattiesburg police are on scene at this time conducting their investigation. 

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-Stop. 

This is a developing story and additional details will be provided when they become available. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Doctor sentenced for killing wife up for parole

    Doctor sentenced for killing wife up for parole

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:36:47 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    A former Laurel doctor who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife Nyasha DeHenre will soon be up for parole. 

    More >>

    A former Laurel doctor who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife Nyasha DeHenre will soon be up for parole. 

    More >>

  • Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg's Khehlan Kennedy

    Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg's Khehlan Kennedy

  • Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg's Khehland Kennedy

    Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg's Khehland Kennedy

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:56:37 GMT
    Heidelberg senior Khehlan Kennedy recorded 75 tackles for the Oilers in 2016. Courtesy: WDAMHeidelberg senior Khehlan Kennedy recorded 75 tackles for the Oilers in 2016. Courtesy: WDAM

    It's mid-July in Mississippi. The heat index is sweltering and Khehlan Kennedy decided to wear long sleeves. But it's all good. Kennedy will take a few drops of sweat to make sure his Heidelberg Oilers are ready for football season come August 18.

    More >>

    It's mid-July in Mississippi. The heat index is sweltering and Khehlan Kennedy decided to wear long sleeves. But it's all good. Kennedy will take a few drops of sweat to make sure his Heidelberg Oilers are ready for football season come August 18.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly