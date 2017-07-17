2 jailed after hit & run pursuit

Hattiesburg City Council will discuss ending the State of Emergency, active since January's EF-3 tornado, at Tuesday's meeting.More >>
Hattiesburg City Council will discuss ending the State of Emergency, active since January's EF-3 tornado, at Tuesday's meeting.More >>
A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.More >>
A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.More >>