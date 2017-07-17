2 jailed after hit & run pursuit

Two people are behind bars after an afternoon pursuit in West Hattiesburg.



According to Hattiesburg Police PIO Latosha Myers Mitchell, a wanted suspect was spotted by authorities and attempted to elude police.



The vehicle was involved in a traffic accident in the east bound lanes of U.S. 98 around 5:30 p.m. MDOT had reported a crash near Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County.



Detectives are working to obtain a warrant to search the vehicle as a part of the ongoing investigation, according to Hattiesburg Police.



The names of the two suspects and their charges will be released later and the investigation is ongoing.

