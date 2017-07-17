Mayor Barker asks Board of Supervisors for support on paving pro - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mayor Barker asks Board of Supervisors for support on paving project

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Newly elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker met with the Forrest County Board of Supervisors officially for the first time Monday.

The Mayor asked the Board for support on a road paving project for Hattiesburg's Forrest County Industrial Park, which serves both the county and the city. 

The cost of the paving project of WL Runnels Road is approximately $400,000 for nearly a mile-and-a-half stretch of roadway.

"That industrial park is so key to this area's economic development efforts," Barker said. "It's crucial in us recruiting good business and retaining them. The more that we can invest in our infrastructure together, the county and the city we are going to be better off."

The new mayor said that the city and county have a long history of working together on projects in a number of different areas and he looks forward to more of such projects in the future.

