Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on US 98 near gravel pit road. MDOT reported an crash on US 98 at Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County. Two right lanes heading eastbound are blocked and the left turn lane westbound is blocked by emergency vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.
A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.More >>
The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothlyMore >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department in coordination with seven other local, state and regional law enforcement agencies arrested 19 suspects and seized eight weapons in a joint operation over the weekend, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. The FBI, DEA, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest County Sheriff's Department, Forrest County District Attorney and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms contributed to the operation. “Random acts of violence wi...More >>
