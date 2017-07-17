Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

Members of the Forrest County election commission were present at today's meeting of the county board of supervisors.



The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly.

The election will cost the county approximately $16,000 in costs for labor and equipment.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the office including Missy Magee, Casey Mercier, Cory Ferraez and Kathryn Rehner. The election is set for September 12th, and if necessary, a runoff election would be held on October 3rd.



"We talked about some of the logistics which will have 11 of our precinct being involved and 44 of our machines," Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said. "We talked about some of the logistics of putting on a special election, and hopefully we will have a smooth process. We wanted them to know that the Board of Supervisors was willing to help in any way we can. We have our precincts in order, our new machines, we approve the hiring and pay for the poll workers and for the machine company to come in and give us a hand with the programming of the machines."

There will be only one voting precinct open at the Wesley Manor Precinct on Westover Drive on September 12, according to the Lamar County Circuit Clerks Office.

