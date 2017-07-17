Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Members of the Forrest County election commission were present at today's meeting of the county board of supervisors.

The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly.

The election will cost the county approximately $16,000 in costs for labor and equipment.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the office including Missy Magee, Casey Mercier, Cory Ferraez and Kathryn Rehner. The election is set for September 12th, and if necessary, a runoff election would be held on October 3rd.
 
"We talked about some of the logistics which will have 11 of our precinct being involved and 44 of our machines," Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said. "We talked about some of the logistics of putting on a special election, and hopefully we will have a smooth process. We wanted them to know that the Board of Supervisors was willing to help in any way we can. We have our precincts in order, our new machines, we approve the hiring and pay for the poll workers and for the machine company to come in and give us a hand with the programming of the machines."

There will be only one voting precinct open at the Wesley Manor Precinct on Westover Drive on September 12, according to the Lamar County Circuit Clerks Office. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Emergency crews responding to accident on I-98

    Emergency crews responding to accident on I-98

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:31:35 GMT

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on US 98 near gravel pit road. MDOT reported an crash on US 98 at Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County. Two right lanes heading eastbound are blocked and the left turn lane westbound is blocked by emergency vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on US 98 near gravel pit road. MDOT reported an crash on US 98 at Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County. Two right lanes heading eastbound are blocked and the left turn lane westbound is blocked by emergency vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Road safety projects begin in Lamar County

    Road safety projects begin in Lamar County

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:01:43 GMT
    Road safety projects begin in Lamar CountyRoad safety projects begin in Lamar County

    A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.

    More >>

    A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.

    More >>

  • Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

    Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-17 22:52:10 GMT

    The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly

    More >>

    The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly