Laurel woman charged with embezzlement

A Laurel woman has been charged with embezzlement, according to the Jones County Sheriff.

On Wednesday Jones County investigators were dispatched after a businessman reported that one of his managers embezzled $7,000 from two of his businesses.

Krista Duke, 25, was charged after her boss explained the process in which she allegedly embezzled the funds.

Several pieces of evidence were submitted to investigators, according to the sheriff.

Duke was charged and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. She was given a $5,000 bond.

